What to know about free meals from Beaufort County schools as some students return

Beaufort County schools are changing free meal distribution as some students return to the classroom.

Starting Monday the meals will no longer be delivered along bus routes as buses return to transporting students to school. Individual schools will contact families about a food distribution schedule, the school district said.

All Beaufort County School district students can receive free meals, regardless of income considerations. That includes students continuing online learning and those returning to school for the hybrid model.

Students returning to school will receive meals the two days they are in class, as well as for the rest of the week. Online students will be given a weekly allotment, the district said.

Beaufort County school officials and food contractor Sodexo have been delivering meals via a bus route and school pick-up sites since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools in March. More than 890,000 meals have been delivered to Beaufort County students, the district said.

