Battery Creek High School first SC marching band to perform in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

Battery Creek High School’s marching band is making history and having fun doing it.

It will be the first high school band from South Carolina to perform in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, and it’s one of only 10 bands — chosen from a pool of 200 — in the parade.

The band has performed in local and regional parades, including winning “Best Performance” in the Bluffton Christmas Parade the past two years.

But this is the Dolphins’ biggest event to date.

In a recent news release, the parade’s executive producer, Phil Purevich, said organizers are excited to showcase the Battery Creek band.

“For a band of just over 50 marchers, they pack a lot of excitement and ‘Dolphin Pride’ into their performance,” Purevich said. “Battery Creek is a highly accomplished marching band, and we are excited to showcase this band from Beaufort on Thanksgiving morning.”

Battery Creek High School alumnus Roderick “Rod” Williams has been the school’s band director for the past three years.

He said he always knew that even if he want away, he would eventually come home to give back to his Beaufort community.

“My mind was made up when I was sitting in Mr. Drake’s band room at Battery Creek High School,” Williams told The Island Packet. “I didn’t know it was going to be here at Battery Creek, but I am so glad it is.”

He’s proud of the hardworking musicians on the team. “To be selected for a parade of this magnitude is a big honor,” he said.

It’s been easy to build the program “when your heart is in what you are achieving.” Students have the opportunity to put their own ideas and visions into the band experience, supported by the school administration, band staff, booster club and parents.

“They are juggling school work, jobs for some, home situations, then they have to deal with me also,” he said. “This is why I try to build a family within the band. We all have each other’s backs, whether we are in or out of band practice.”

Those not in Chicago can watch the parade via a live stream on the Chicago TV station WGN 9’s website. The parade is 9 a.m. to noon EST.

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade began in 1934 and attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators to downtown Chicago, along with millions of people watching at home. In 2010, the parade reached a record 3.75 million views across America.