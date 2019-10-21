May River High School band director arrested Saturday, charged with DUI, officials say

May River High School band director Shelby Ledbetter was arrested early Saturday morning in Bluffton and charged with driving under the influence and improper lane change, according to the Beaufort County jail log.

Ledbetter, 25, was arrested by Bluffton Police Officer Baker Odom and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 4:51 a.m. Saturday, according to the county jail log.

She was released at 9:43 a.m. that morning on a personal recognizance bond, according to the Beaufort County Public Index.

The incident report from Ledbetter’s arrest was not available Monday morning, according to Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Joy Nelson.

Ledbetter started working for the school district in July when she was hired as director of bands for the high school, according to Beaufort County School District documents.

As of Monday morning, the district had not taken any disciplinary action against her, spokesperson Jim Foster said.

According to the district’s employee handbook, employees have 24 hours to report any criminal arrests and/or charges to their principal or supervisor. Failure to do so “may result in discipline sanction, up to and including dismissal from employment,” according to the handbook.

This story will be updated.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette does not generally identify those arrested for misdemeanors, unless they are people in positions of public trust or there is another compelling reason to do so.