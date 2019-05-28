New Beaufort Co. schools superintendent to get $2,000 monthly housing stipend at first, contract says

A look back at Jeff Moss’ run as Beaufort County School District superintendent Dr. Jeff Moss has resigned from his position of the Beaufort County School District superintendent. Here's a look back at his successes — and controversies — that surrounded his career the last five years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Jeff Moss has resigned from his position of the Beaufort County School District superintendent. Here's a look back at his successes — and controversies — that surrounded his career the last five years.

The contract between incoming Beaufort County School District superintendent Frank Rodriguez and the school board was finalized over Memorial Day weekend, according to a copy of the document obtained Tuesday morning by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

In addition to a four-year term and a base annual salary of $210,200, Rodriguez will receive the following benefits:

A $2,000 monthly stipend for temporary housing as his family moves, which can be distributed for up to six months. He is expected to relocate his family within the district by Oct. 31 and keep a residence in the district for the duration of his contract.

$800 per day for visits the district prior to the start of his contract on July 1.

$1,250 annually for life insurance.

Reimbursement for moving expenses.

An annuity contribution to the retirement plan of his choice equaling 10 percent of his base salary.

A laptop or tablet and a smartphone.

20 days of annual leave per year, with the ability to carry up to 25 unused days into the next school year.

Up to five days of time out-of-office for professional development per quarter.

The same insurance protection and benefits given to other administrative employees of the district.

The contract’s terms differ slightly from Rodriguez’s predecessors, former embattled superintendent Jeff Moss and interim superintendent Herb Berg.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both Moss and Berg received a base salary of $220,000.

Moss, whose initial contract was for five years, also received a sliding annuity contribution to his retirement plan, moving from 5 percent of his base salary in 2013-14 to a projected 20 percent in 2017-18, dependent on performance reviews. In exchange for other benefits in his contract, Moss opted out of health insurance offered by the board.

Berg will receive a 5 percent contribution for his one-year contract.

Rodriguez’s contract was approved by the board of education 9-2 Thursday, with board members JoAnn Orischak and John Dowling voting no in opposition to the length of the contract.



