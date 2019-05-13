‘Burnt monkey’ and ‘cracker’: Beaufort Co. middle school ‘roast’ turns racial, deputies say

Two Whale Branch Middle School students were disciplined May 7 after a “roast” of one of the student’s mothers turned physical and racial, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Philip Strother, athletic director at the school, saw the two students, one of whom was black and the other white, punch each other and quickly separated the two, the report said.

Strother told the school’s resource officer that as he was restraining the black student, the white student “was screaming racial slurs ‘N-----.’”





He escorted the students to the front office, where the SRO observed that both boys were walking with their fists balled up still.

The black student told the SRO that the white student “wouldn’t stop talking about my momma, so I pushed him and we fought,” the report said.

The white student said that he and some other students were roasting each other when the black student “all of the sudden” came up to him and pushed him to the ground, the report said.

He admitted to calling the black student “N-----” and a “burnt monkey,” but said the black student had called him a “white boy cracker,” the report said.

Both boys had punched each other in the face, the report said. One student had red marks on his neck, the other had a bloody lip.





After reviewing video footage of the fight, the officer determined it was a “mutually combative situation,” the report said.

Neither family wanted to press charges, the report said, and both boys were issued disciplinary actions from the school.