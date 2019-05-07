Hilton Head principal Amanda O’Nan resigns in Facebook post months after SC reprimand

Listen: Former deputy admits to having sex with Hilton Head principal while on duty In a June 2018 interview obtained by The Island Packet through an open records request, former Beaufort County deputy DeJuan Holmes admitted to having sex inside Hilton Head High School with principal Amanda O'Nan while he was on duty back in 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a June 2018 interview obtained by The Island Packet through an open records request, former Beaufort County deputy DeJuan Holmes admitted to having sex inside Hilton Head High School with principal Amanda O'Nan while he was on duty back in 2016.

After four months of being on paid administrative leave, longtime Hilton Head Island principal Amanda O’Nan resigned Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook message that included an apology to her followers for “any hurt or disappointment” she had caused them, as well as a prayer that Beaufort County School District’s interim superintendent, human resources director and an unnamed school board member “continue to enjoy living in their glass house as they cast stones.”

District spokesperson Jim Foster confirmed O’Nan’s resignation Tuesday evening but had no further comment — not about the contents of O’Nan’s post nor whether the district and O’Nan had reached a settlement agreement prior to her resignation.

It was also unclear whether O’Nan’s resignation is considered effective immediately.

Two calls to her attorney’s cellphone as well as a text message seeking comment went unanswered Tuesday evening.

The district placed O’Nan, a popular administrator, on paid leave Jan. 8 after accusations had resurfaced that she conducted an after-hours extramarital affair on school grounds with an on-duty Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2016.

Up until March 12 — when she was publicly reprimanded by the South Carolina Department of Education’s board after a state investigation — O’Nan had repeatedly denied the accusations.

In the state’s written order, however, she admitted to putting “herself in a sensitive position by meeting an individual for reasons unrelated to school business on school grounds after hours.”

She continued to dispute any notion that she had had sexual relations on campus. And her attorney, Ed Kubec, said at the time, “Nothing in the Consent Order is to be construed as an admission on her part of such activity,” calling the accusations “stale.”

A week later, a report in The Island Packet revealed that O’Nan and now-former deputy DeJuan Holmes had exchanged hundreds of personal messages over their work accounts between Sept. 21, 2015, and April 24, 2016.

The emails appeared to show a close and flirtatious relationship between two married individuals who made arrangements to see each other and who, at times, seemed to have used their work accounts as a way to communicate out of sight from their spouses.

Though the school district concluded its own investigation into O’Nan months ago, no announcement had been made about its findings or O’Nan’s future with the district, frustrating parents, students and community members who rallied for her return.

O’Nan posted her message on Facebook at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, and, in it, referenced taking “the high road.”





She also thanked those she’s worked with at the school over the years.

“I am grateful for having been given the opportunity to work alongside the best, most extraordinary teachers, administrative team an staff over the last 11 years. So much has been accomplished on so many levels, and still there is more potential,” she wrote.

About an hour after she published her post she removed the references to interim superintendent Herb Berg, human resources director Alice Walton and the unnamed school member and replaced it with “And I pray ————. (Fill in the blank) continue to enjoy living in their glass house as they cast stones.”