A quarter of Beaufort Co. teachers have called off tomorrow. School is still on — for now

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Beaufort County School District said it still plans to open its doors to students Wednesday, the day of a statewide teacher walkout in Columbia, even though 415 district teachers — about 25 percent of the 1,700 teachers on staff — have requested the day off.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” spokesperson Jim Foster said Tuesday afternoon.

Thousands of teachers, fed up with what they see as a continual lack of action from state lawmakers, are expected to rally at the state’s capital Wednesday for higher pay and more resources. The protest is organized by the grassroots group SC for Ed.

On Monday, state superintendent of the Department of Education Molly Spearman said she did not support the walkout.

Beaufort County’s school district has 255 substitute teachers ready to help, and the contractor that provides subs is offering financial incentives so that number is expected to grow, he said.

Schools that aren’t as heavily affected by the absences could loan teaching staff to schools with low teacher attendance. As of now, Bluffton schools have the highest number of teachers asking off the day off, Foster said.

The district will meet Tuesday afternoon to reassess the situation, he said.

Last week, Hilton Head Island Middle School teacher Bridgette Frazier called on the district to close the school for the day so that more teachers could attend.

“I challenge Beaufort County School District and its Board of Education to show solidarity with its educators and close school on May 1st, 2019, so we can exercise our right to exist and educate the minds of the future with respect and equity,” she wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

This story will be updated throughout the day.