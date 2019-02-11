Lockdown lifted at Beaufort Elementary School. Here’s why officials say it happened.

Beaufort Elementary School was placed on lockdown for about an hour Monday morning while the Beaufort Police Department served an arrest warrant to an attempted murder suspect at a house nearby, according to a news release from the department.
The elementary school, located at 1800 Prince St. in Beaufort, was placed on a “precautionary lockdown” at about 10 a.m. Monday, the release said.
At that same time, members of the Beaufort Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and the S.C. Department of Probation and Parole served an arrest warrant to Gecoby Daise, 16, at a home adjacent to the school at 1715 Prince St. Daise was located inside the home and arrested without incident, the release said.
He was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 27, 2018, shooting in the northwest quadrant neighborhood of Beaufort. He allegedly fired a handgun at an adult male victim, who was uninjured.
While issuing the warrant, officers also arrested Gerard Daise, 19, who was inside the home and wanted for an outstanding warrant related to a probation violation.
A search of the residence uncovered four handguns — three of which were reported stolen — a large quantity of marijuana and body armor, the news release said.
Anyone who has any additional information about either suspect or the Dec. 27, 2018, shooting case is asked to call Investigator Charles Raley at 843-322-7914 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.
At least six Beaufort County schools have been placed on a lockdown since the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, and at least three of those lockdowns were caused by an external threat.
In October 2018, Mossy Oaks Elementary and Beaufort Middle schools were placed on a modified lockdown while Beaufort Police officers investigated a possible incident in a neighborhood near the two schools.
