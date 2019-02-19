Beaufort County Schools 2019-20 calendar is out. What does it mean for makeup days?

Parents with children in the Beaufort County School District may want to make flexible Thanksgiving plans this year, as one of the district’s planned weather make up days is slated for the Wednesday before the November holiday.
The Beaufort County Board of Education approved the school district’s 2019-20 academic calendar at its Tuesday night meeting in a 10-1 vote, with board member JoAnn Orischak voting against it.
South Carolina law requires school districts to designate at least three weather makeup days each year. If needed, those days will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, March 13 during the 2019-20 school year.
In case a potential hurricane shutters Beaufort County schools for multiple days, next year’s calendar would give the district one more make up day during the first semester and hurricane season than last year.
For the second year in a row, Saturday make up days were not considered as an option.
State law prohibits any public school from starting classes before the third Monday in August, which falls on Aug. 19 this year.
Students will begin the year on Aug. 19 and end on June 2.
The district’s calendar includes a two-week winter break — from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.
Due to start date and winter break restraints, the district’s first semester will be ten days shorter than the second semester.
Still, a survey of nearly 600 teachers across the district indicated that the majority would rather opt for the uneven semesters than end the first semester after winter break.
