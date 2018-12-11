Beaufort County school monitors elementary students after in-class suicide attempt, officials say

Beaufort County School District is monitoring a group of Whale Branch Elementary students for trauma after they witnessed a fellow student attempt suicide in their classroom, officials say.
A very small group of students witnessed the incident, Jim Foster, spokesman for the district, said. He said the teacher and school counselor are monitoring the students.
“They did not appear to be traumatized,” Foster said.
Police and paramedics were called to the school on Thursday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The student wrapped a “black shoestring” around their neck, the report says.
The report notes the child was responsive when deputies arrived. The child was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Comments