Beaufort County students suspended after complaints of inappropriate touching, police say

Three students at Robert Smalls Middle School were suspended last week for allegedly inappropriately touching two girls at the school, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
The report details months of incidents where the male students had smacked and grabbed the two students buttocks and/or breasts. The girls and their families did not ask for charges to be pressed but wanted the behavior to stop, the report says.
Other statements given to police — including some given by the male students — supported the girl’s accusations, the report says.
The male students received a two-day suspension for the incidents, the report says.
In October, administrators at Lady’s Island Middle School separated an eight-grade class by sex after an undisclosed number of boys were disciplined for touching their female peers inappropriately.
About half a dozen females told their teachers they had been grabbed inappropriately.
Boys and girls at Lady’s Island Middle School were temporarily assigned seating on separate sides of the classroom following the incident.
