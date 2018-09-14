Former Beaufort Co. teacher told not to contact administrator she had ‘crush’ on, report says

A former Beaufort County teacher repeatedly harassed an administrator at her school before and after she left the district, according to a police report.
A Beaufort County School District administrator filed a report of harassment with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 30.
The administrator told deputies that she started receiving small gifts from a teacher during the 2017-18 school year.
When the gifts began coming more frequently, the administrator counseled the teacher on “appropriate working relationships between a supervisor and employee,” the sheriff’s office report said.
The administrator told deputies she ultimately eliminated the employee’s position at the school for the 2018-19 school year.
After the teacher left the district, the administrator began receiving “disturbing text messages,” the deputy wrote in the report.
The first text — sent on June 1 — read: “When I got in my car, I dropped some tears. You were an unexpected impact.”
“I was embarrassed to stare at your wedding ring. I thank you for allowing me to have a crush on you and you writing me up to stop me. I am grateful for the experience. Don’t respond to the text.”
The second text was send three days later and read: “Does it mean anything when a person consumes your mind?”
Then a third text came that read: “Scared but intrigued, boss. Call soon. Do not respond.”
The administrator sent a text message back asking who was sending the messages and instructing them not to text her again.
“I will pursue harassment charges,” the administrator wrote in the message.
Two months later, in August, the administrator received a card in the mail with no sender information or return address, but she believed it was again from the same former employee.
After talking to the administrator, deputies located the former employee who began working at a new school elsewhere in the state.
The former employee admitted to sending the administrator one text and one card but nothing further, the report said.
“I explained to her I was not asking questions and I knew she had done this ...” the deputy wrote in the report.
The deputy then told the former employee that she needed to stop contacting the administrator or harassment charges would be pursued, the report said.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not generally name victims of harassment, suspects who are not charged or suspects who are charged with misdemeanors.
