This Bluffton representative is running for a third term on the Beaufort Co. school board

Another Beaufort County Board of Education member whose seat is up for grabs in November has filed for re-election.
Evva Anderson filed her paperwork Monday for the board’s District 7 seat, which includes the Rose Hill, Island West and Hampton Lake neighborhoods in the greater Bluffton and Okatie areas.
Four of the seven board members whose terms end at the end of the year have filed for re-election, including Anderson, Joseph Dunkle, Cynthia Gregory-Smalls and David Striebinger. Board members Geri Kinton and Bill Payne have said they are not running again, and Mary Cordray said late Monday that she is still undecided.
Anderson, who is part of the board’s majority bloc and a support of former superintendent Jeff Moss, ran as a write-in candidate in 2012 and was uncontested in 2014.
But in the Nov. 6 election, Anderson will face two opponents — educator and education consultant Rachel Wisnefski and Chris Davey, parts and service manager at Grainger Nissan of Beaufort.
Anderson has lived in Pritchardville with her family for the past 28 years. Her children and grandchildren have attended schools in the Beaufort County School District for the past 34 years.
During her time on the board, Anderson has been an adamant proponent of the past two school district referendums. Despite both efforts failing, Anderson said she is focused on finding solutions for the growing number of students in the Bluffton area.
“The biggest elephant in the room is making sure we have a good plan for growth,” Anderson said Tuesday. “We’ve tried, but I don’t think we can give up. We’ve got to find some way to handle the growth.”
If elected for a third term, Anderson said she would focus on continuing to improve the achievement gap between various factions of students and work to increase the pay for teachers in the district.
“At the forefront of all of my decisions, I think about the children and families (in Beaufort County),” she said Tuesday.
Who else has filed?
Seven of the board’s 11 seats are up for grabs in the November election:
District 1: Seat held by board member Earl Campbell is up for election in 2020.
District 2: Longtime Lady’s Island resident Terry Thomas filed in April. Board member David Striebinger filed for re-election in July.
District 3: Board member Cynthia Gregory-Smalls filed for re-election in March. St. Helena businessman William Smith filed in mid-July. Mortician Buryl Garnett Sumpter and Gullah Geechee performing artist Natasha D. Robinson filed in late July.
District 4: Board member Joseph Dunkle filed for re-election in early July. Retired Beaufort County educator Tricia Fidrych filed in mid-July.
District 5: Two retired military men — Richard Geier and Ray Johnson — filed to run in March. Sarah Stuchell, a licensed marriage and family therapist, filed in July. The seat is held by board member Geri Kinton, who said she plans to vacate when her term ends.
District 6: Seat held by board member John Dowling is up for election in 2020.
District 7: Hilton Head native Rachel Wisnefski and Chris Davey, parts and service manager at Grainger Nissan of Beaufort, filed to run in July. Board member Evva Anderson filed in August for re-election.
District 8: Former educator John Eddy announced he would run in July. Board member Mary Cordray said she has not decided whether she will run again.
District 9: Seat held by board member Christina Gwozdz is up for election in 2020.
District 10: Peter Kristian, the manager of Hilton Head Plantation, filed for the seat in late June. Melvin Campbell, a longtime retired educator and native islander, filed in August. Board member Bill Payne recently announced he will not run for reelection.
District 11: Seat held by board member JoAnn Orischak is up for election in 2020.
Those interested in running for school board have until noon Aug. 15 to file for candidacy.
To find which board district represents you, visit https://bit.ly/2FyQiNW.
