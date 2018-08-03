What a Hilton Head neighborhood picnic Saturday really hopes to accomplish

Neighborhood volunteers on the north end of Hilton Head Island will host a free back-to-school picnic Saturday for all students and parents in the Spanish Wells Road area.
It starts at 2 p.m. at the Charlie Simmons Field at 584 Spanish Wells Road.
Annie Snider of the Muddy Creek Road area said the event will feature refreshments, a motivational speaker and prizes in old-fashioned games such as musical chairs and a watermelon-eating contest. She said there will be a dancing contest, and a bounce house.
School supplies also will be given to students.
“We want to encourage kids to stay in school,” said the woman known as “Miss Annie.”
“We want to show them how important education is.”
She said Lester Young Jr., who was reared in her Muddy Creek neighborhood and now lives in Columbia, will be the speaker.
Others helping organize the event include Barbara Smith, Jackie Aiken, Latoya Williamson, and Rose, Resse and Ella Chisolm.
Parents should bring lawn chairs.
For information: Call Snider at 843-681-6923.
