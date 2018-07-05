Police investigate possible misuse of Beaufort County schools credit card

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating an allegation that a Beaufort County schools employee used a district credit card to make personal purchases.
Tonya Crosby, the chief financial officer for the Beaufort County School District, filed a report with police June 27 in which she accused an unnamed employee of embezzlement.
When asked to provide further details about the incident, Stephanie Karafa, an investigator and victim's advocate with the police department, declined to provide them because she said the investigation is an active one. No charges have been filed though Karafa said the department had identified a person of interest in the case.
The only information contained in the two-sentence police report says that an officer responded to a "breach of trust" call and that the investigation was ongoing.
Jim Foster, the school district's director of communications, said the district discovered a series of purchases on one of the system's credit cards and filed the police report due to the nature of those purchases. He declined to identify the person of interest or discuss his or her employment status, citing the ongoing investigation.
This is not the first time that school district credit card use — better known as "p-cards" —has come under fire. In July 2017, several charges were scrutinized until the school district had to distinguish which they had and hadn't authorized.
A month later, in August 2017, policy changes for p-card use were discussed throughout the district as it hired an investigator to look into how funds were used. That investigation, which ended last month, found no evidence of wrongdoing.
