Death Notices John Strobert

John Henry “Pete” Strobert, 76, of Beaufort and husband of Pearlie Badger Strobert, died September 16 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. September 24 at Grace Chapel AME Church, 10 Holly Hall Road, Lady's Island. Burial will follow in Sixteen Gates Cemetery.

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.