Death Notices Jesse Bryant

Jesse C. Bryant, 86, of Boston, Mass., widower of Hilton Head Island native Hattie Campbell Bryant, died September 10 in Boston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. September 23 at the Historic First African Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Spanish Wells Cemetery, Hilton Head Island.

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.