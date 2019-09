Death Notices Teresa White

Elect Lady Teresa White, 55 of Beaufort, wife of Pastor Brian O. White, died Sept. 16 at MUSC in Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Burton New Church of Christ in Burton. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.