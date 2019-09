Death Notices Zezalee Smalls

Zezalee Smalls, 84, of Beaufort, wife of Reverend Arthur Smalls, died Sept. 17 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Faith Memorial Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday also at Faith Memorial Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.