Death Notices Vera Coaxum

Vera Shea Coaxum, 58, formerly of Beaufort, died September 1 in Marlton, N.J.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. September 18 in Helen Galloway's Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. September 19 in the chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals, 808 Bladen Street, Beaufort.