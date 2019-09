Death Notices Joseph Jenkins, Jr.

Joseph “Tank” Jenkins, Jr., 64, of St. Helena Island, died September 9 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at noon September 18 at Jehovah Church of Jesus Christ, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Big House Cemetery, St. Helena Island.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.