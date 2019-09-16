Death Notices
Linda Dunbar
Linda Dunbar, 56, of Burton, died September 16 at her residence.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Louis O. Dore, 74, of Beaufort and husband of Vernita Ferguson Dore, died September 16 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
