Death Notices
Louis Dore
Louis O. Dore, 74, of Beaufort and husband of Vernita Ferguson Dore, died September 16 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Louis O. Dore, 74, of Beaufort and husband of Vernita Ferguson Dore, died September 16 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Thomas W. Dean, 77, of Beaufort and husband of Sandra Dean, died September 13 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments