Death Notices Richard Major

Richard “Yunnie” Major, 62, of Sheldon, husband of Renee’ Major, died September 10 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. September 16 at The Word Is Alive Church, 3617 Trask Parkway, Beaufort. Burial will follow in Elm Hill Cemetery, Sheldon.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.