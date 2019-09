Death Notices Roberts Sterling

Roberts “Bob” W. Sterling, died Sept. 3 in North Augusta, Georgia.

A memorial service will be held at noon Sept. 27 at Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton with interment at 2 p.m. in Beaufort National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Friends of Fisher House or the Bluffton Veterans Memorial.

Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.