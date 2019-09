Death Notices Anita Smith

Anita A. Smith, 53, of the Anne’s Point community of Gray’s Hill, died Aug. 31.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gray’s Hill Full Gospel Deliverance Church. Burial will follow in Gray’s Hill Cemetery. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.