Death Notices
Charlie Harrison
Charlie “Popcorn” Harrison, 83, of Beaufort, husband of Maggie Williams Harrison, died Sept. 12 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Alice Mae King, 61, of Ridgeland, died Sept. 8 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Comments