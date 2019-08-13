Death Notices
Eula Cummings
Eula M. Cummings, 79, of Bluffton, died Aug. 12 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Services are pending. Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Dean A. Yannucci, 76, formerly of Hilton Head Island, died Aug. 12 at his residence.
