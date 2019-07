Death Notices Rhonda L. Brown

Rhonda LaShawn Brown, 48, of Burton, wife of Christopher Brown, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.

A wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Baptist Church, Snake Road, Ridgeland. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Lowbottom Cemetery, Ridgeland.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.