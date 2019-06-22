Death Notices
Jolene Watanabe
Jolene F. Watanabe, 50, of Hilton Head Island, wife of Sylvain Elie, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her home.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Keith Funeral Services of Hilton Head is assisting the family.
Joseph Linnen, 90, of Beaufort, husband of Rose Lee Linnen, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal.
