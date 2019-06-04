Death Notices
Donald Souter, Sr.
Donald Hugh Souter, Sr., 87, of Bluffton died May 20 at Benton House.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
James "Fungal" Wilson, 82, of the Jenkins/Tombee community of St. Helena Island and widower of Percilla Green Wilson died June 3 at his residence.
