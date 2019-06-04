Death Notices
James Wilson
James “Fungal” Wilson, 82, of the Jenkins/Tombee community of St. Helena Island and widower of Percilla Green Wilson died June 3 at his residence.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Irene Christina Archer Major, 72, a native of St. Helena Island, died May 30 at her daughter's residence.
