Death Notices Irene Major

Irene Christina Archer Major, 72, a native of St. Helena Island, died May 30 at her daughter’s residence.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. June 6 at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 7 at Faith Memorial Baptist Church on St. Helena Island.

Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge of arrangements.