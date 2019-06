Death Notices Elizabeth DeLoache

Elizabeth M. “Robin” DeLoache of Ridgeland, 73, died at Memorial Medical University, Savannah, Georgia on June 3.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. June 5 at Sauls Funeral Home, 310 W. Adams St., Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. June 6 at Robertville Baptist Church with burial to follow in Nixville Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery, Hampton.