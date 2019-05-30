Death Notices
Charles Hamilton Sr.
Rev. Charles E. Hamilton Sr., 65, of Bluffton, died on Friday March 29, 2019.
The funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Stiney’s Funeral Home.
Hester M. "Earnestine" Johnson, 85, of Dale, wife of the Rev. Alfred Johnson, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her residence.
