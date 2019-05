Death Notices John Sweeney

John T. Sweeney, 65, of Bluffton died May 11 at home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m June 2 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton. Visitation will be from 2-2:30 p.m. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park.

Sauls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.