Death Notices
Leola Green
Leola Green, 87, widow of Elijah Green, Sr. of Yemassee, died May10 in the Trident Medical Center, Summerville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home.
Tom Johnson, 80, of St. Helena Island, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Bay View Manor in Beaufort.
