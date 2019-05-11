Death Notices
Bettie Singleton
Bettie W. Singleton, 91, of Burton, died May 10 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Tom Johnson, 80, of St. Helena Island, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Bay View Manor in Beaufort.
