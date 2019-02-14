Malik Spencer

Services for Malik Shane Spencer, 18, of Lobeco will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 67, Parris Island Gateway in Burton. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Robert Smalls Parkway.
A Celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Battery Creek High School. The guest registry will be available from 2-10 p.m. Friday at Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is assisting this family.
