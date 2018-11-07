Michael Scantling, 56, of Beaufort and a Port Royal native, husband of Angela Green Scantling, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
A public viewing will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Redeemer Apostolic Church, Beaufort. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
