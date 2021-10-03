Beaufort man charged with assault, kidnapping after forcing woman to his home, police say

A Beaufort man was charged with kidnapping and assault after forcing a woman into his home and holding her at gunpoint Friday night, police say.

Kristen Winnegar, 41, was charged Saturday with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and kidnapping, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

Winnegar assaulted the woman around 11 p.m. Friday in his home near Lamon Drive in Burton, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage. He held her at gunpoint, but she was able to escape, Bromage said.

When deputies obtained a search warrant for Winnegar’s home, they found a “marijuana grow” and the handgun he used in the attack, Bromage said. Winnegar faces two charges of manufacturing and possession with intent to distribute, according to the jail log.

As of noon Sunday, Winnegar remained jailed at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 12:25 PM.