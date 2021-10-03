Crime & Public Safety
Beaufort man charged with assault, kidnapping after forcing woman to his home, police say
A Beaufort man was charged with kidnapping and assault after forcing a woman into his home and holding her at gunpoint Friday night, police say.
Kristen Winnegar, 41, was charged Saturday with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and kidnapping, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.
Winnegar assaulted the woman around 11 p.m. Friday in his home near Lamon Drive in Burton, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage. He held her at gunpoint, but she was able to escape, Bromage said.
When deputies obtained a search warrant for Winnegar’s home, they found a “marijuana grow” and the handgun he used in the attack, Bromage said. Winnegar faces two charges of manufacturing and possession with intent to distribute, according to the jail log.
As of noon Sunday, Winnegar remained jailed at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
