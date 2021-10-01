Man charged after stealing ambulance, crashing into Publix on Hilton Head, police say

A Hilton Head man is accused of stealing an ambulance, fleeing from police and crashing into Publix on the south end of the island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Colon, 20, of Hilton Head Island was charged on Friday with one count of grand larceny, one count of failure to stop for blue lights, and one count of petit larceny, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Colon stole a Hilton Head Fire Rescue ambulance while wearing a Fire Rescue uniform around 1 p.m. on Friday.

A half an hour later, deputies were on the lookout for the stolen ambulance when they saw him driving it near Shelter Cove on U.S. 278, the news release said.

Deputies pursued Colon, who was speeding, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The pursuit winded through side streets and onto the parking lot of Publix off Palmetto Bay Road near Sea Pines. Colon crashed into the Publix building.

There were no injuries. There was minor damage to the ambulance and the supermarket, the news release said.

Bromage said how Colon stole the uniform and the ambulance is under investigation.

A reporter called a spokesperson for Hilton Head Fire Rescue on Friday afternoon. The spokesperson said she was still gathering information at that time.

Colon had not been transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center as of around 3:15 p.m., according to Bromage.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Grand larceny is a felony charge, while failure to stop for blue lights and petit larceny are misdemeanors.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 3:21 PM.