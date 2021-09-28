Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by car while walking dog in Beaufort Monday night

A pedestrian who died Monday night after being hit by a car while walking a dog on Parris Island Gateway has been identified Tuesday by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Sean Kelley, 56, of Beaufort, died at the scene on Parris Island Gateway Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Kathryn Shillinglaw. Kelley was walking his dog near the 700 block of Parris Island Gateway just before 8 p.m., according to a post on the Burton Fire District’s Facebook page. Kelley was hit by a pickup truck, according to Burton Fire District Captain Dan Byrne.

Beaufort County EMS and Burton Fire District responded to the crash. Kelley and the dog died, firefighters said in the post. The area was closed for nearly two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the wreck.

Beaufort County has had at least 10 traffic fatalities in 2021, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

This story has been updated with the identity of the pedestrian.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 8:22 AM.