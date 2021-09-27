GA man charged in Yemassee shooting that killed one, injured 7 others after festival

Yemassee police arrested a Georgia man Tuesday in the Sept. 19 shooting that killed a 33-year-old and injured at least seven others.

Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel, 40, of Savannah, was charged with one count each of attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to a news release from the Yemassee Police Department. Patel was denied bond Wednesday, the news release said, and remains in custody at the Hampton County Detention Center.

Around 400 people were at Snappy Food convenience store for a DJ event following the large Yemassee Shrimp Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, and continued to party into the early hours of Sunday. Then an argument broke out and a “trickle effect” led to shots being fired, Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander said in a news conference the day after the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. two lots from the gas station at St. Clair Street and Yemassee Highway.

Patel admitted to drinking and firing a gun at cars the night of the shooting, according to an arrest warrant. At least three children injured in the shooting were inside one of the cars that was “shot up,” Yemassee Town Clerk Matt Garnes said following the shooting.

At least three adults were injured in the shooting, along with five children, police said. More people may have been injured, but the individuals chose not to report it to police, Alexander previously said. One of the 12-year-olds hurt in the shooting was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to undergo surgery. The others were taken to local hospitals in Hampton and Beaufort counties and were released soon after.

Alexander pleaded with the community in a news conference in the days following the shooting to help identify the shooters.

“Word of mouth is not enough,” he said. “We need someone with some courage to put themselves in the situation as if it was their 12-year-old, 8-year-old child that got shot, and put something in paper or face to face with us so we can get an arrest warrant for this individual.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the news release said. Town officials said they expect more arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Yemassee Police Department at (843) 589-3126. Cash rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.

