Crime & Public Safety

One person injured in shooting outside bar in ‘Triangle’ on Hilton Head last week, police say

At least one person was injured in a shooting last week at a bar in the area known as “Barmuda Triangle” on Hilton Head, police say.

Deputies were on patrol around 1:32 a.m. Sept. 17 in an area known as “Barmuda Triangle,” a collection of bars located on Hilton Head’s south end, when they heard “several shots fired” in the parking lot of one of the bars, according to a police report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies recovered a handgun and several cartridge casings, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

The man who was injured had “what appeared to be a grazing wound,” Bromage said, and met with deputies after the incident. No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers of Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service