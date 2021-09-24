One person injured in shooting outside bar in ‘Triangle’ on Hilton Head last week, police say

At least one person was injured in a shooting last week at a bar in the area known as “Barmuda Triangle” on Hilton Head, police say.

Deputies were on patrol around 1:32 a.m. Sept. 17 in an area known as “Barmuda Triangle,” a collection of bars located on Hilton Head’s south end, when they heard “several shots fired” in the parking lot of one of the bars, according to a police report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies recovered a handgun and several cartridge casings, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

The man who was injured had “what appeared to be a grazing wound,” Bromage said, and met with deputies after the incident. No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers of Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

