Coroner identifies man shot along Jasper County road. Police investigating as a homicide

A man who was shot and killed in Jasper County on Saturday has been identified.

Tevin Platts, 28, of Hampton County, was shot along Cypress Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Cypress Branch Road near U.S. 321 around 5 p.m., Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said. They found the man’s body on the side of the road, Crosby said. He had been shot once.

Platts was shot in his upper body, according to Coroner Willie P. Aiken III.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating Platts’ death as a homicide, according to a social media post.

Anyone with information can call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (843) 726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.