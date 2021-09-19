Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigating a ‘suspicious death’ near Highway 321

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a “suspicious death” on Cypress Branch Road, according to its Facebook page.

The death occurred Saturday night near Highway 321, the social media post said. As of Sunday, the sheriff’s office expected no public threat to the community, according to the post.

The Jasper County Coroner’s Office is investigating it as a “potential homicide,” according to Coroner Willie P. Aiken III.

A spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated as more details become available.