One dead, several people injured in shooting at Yemassee convenience store, police say

One person is dead and seven others were injured in a shooting at a convenience store in Yemassee, police said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Snappy Foods convenience store on Highway 145, according to the Yemassee Police Department’s Twitter page on Sunday.

The call came in just after midnight, according to Yemassee Town Clerk Matt Garnes.

The Snappy Foods was not part of the Yemassee Shrimp Festival, according to Garnes, but it was hosting an event with a DJ.

The Shrimp Festival was taking place three minutes away on Salkehatchie Road where Yemassee police officers, Jasper County sheriff’s deputies, Hampton County deputies and Gifford police arrived within “moments,” Garnes said.

The injured were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Hampton Regional, Colleton Medical and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Garnes said.

Yemassee police are investigating the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
