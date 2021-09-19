One dead, several people injured in shooting at Yemassee convenience store, police say

One person is dead and seven others were injured in a shooting at a convenience store in Yemassee, police said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Snappy Foods convenience store on Highway 145, according to the Yemassee Police Department’s Twitter page on Sunday.

The call came in just after midnight, according to Yemassee Town Clerk Matt Garnes.

Yemassee Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night at the Snappy Foods, 145 Yemassee Hwy. Multiple individuals were shot. One deceased. More info to follow — Yemassee Police Department (@YemasseePD) September 19, 2021

The Snappy Foods was not part of the Yemassee Shrimp Festival, according to Garnes, but it was hosting an event with a DJ.

The Shrimp Festival was taking place three minutes away on Salkehatchie Road where Yemassee police officers, Jasper County sheriff’s deputies, Hampton County deputies and Gifford police arrived within “moments,” Garnes said.

The injured were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Hampton Regional, Colleton Medical and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Garnes said.

Yemassee police are investigating the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available