Coroner identifies Beaufort driver killed in rollover crash on US 21 Monday night

The man who died in a rollover crash Monday night on Trask Parkway has been identified.

Leavin Jackson, 75, of Beaufort, known to most as “Jack,” was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

Jackson was driving north on U.S. 21 in a pickup truck when his car veered off the right side of the road, hitting several trees, S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee said. Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt, Lee said, and was ejected from the truck.

The truck rolled over multiple times, according to a press release from the Burton Fire District.

Jackson’s cause of death is undetermined, Ott said, as it is unclear whether Jackson had a medical event that led to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Ott said.

