Elderly man dies after rollover crash Monday night on Trask Parkway in Beaufort County

This story will be updated as more details become available.

An elderly man died after his vehicle hit trees on Trask Parkway near Fiderville Cove Road Monday night, authorities said.

The man was driving north on U.S. 21 in a pickup truck around 9:30 p.m. when he traveled off the right side of the road and hit several trees, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, Lee said.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash, according to a press release from the Burton Fire District. The truck rolled over several times, the press release said.

Sixteen people have died on the roadways in Beaufort County in 2021, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lee said.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
